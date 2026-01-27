© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers weigh competing carbon pipeline bills

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa House has voted to ban the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines, marking a major shift in the ongoing debate over Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed project. But the bill’s future is uncertain in the Iowa Senate, where lawmakers are advancing a very different approach.

We explore the House and Senate proposals. Lawmakers explain their positions, and Iowa landowners share how the competing bills could affect their property rights and the future of agriculture in the state.

Guests:

  • Kelly Niewenhuis, farmer based in O'Brien County and member of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association
  • Dan Tronchetti, farmer based in Greene County
  • Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, Democrat, Hiawatha
  • Rep. Chad Ingels, Republican, Randalia
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionLocal GovernmentIowa Politicsfarm policyEminent domainCarbon capture pipelinesethanol
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
