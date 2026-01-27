Lawmakers weigh competing carbon pipeline bills
The Iowa House has voted to ban the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines, marking a major shift in the ongoing debate over Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed project. But the bill’s future is uncertain in the Iowa Senate, where lawmakers are advancing a very different approach.
We explore the House and Senate proposals. Lawmakers explain their positions, and Iowa landowners share how the competing bills could affect their property rights and the future of agriculture in the state.
Guests:
- Kelly Niewenhuis, farmer based in O'Brien County and member of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers Association
- Dan Tronchetti, farmer based in Greene County
- Rep. Aime Wichtendahl, Democrat, Hiawatha
- Rep. Chad Ingels, Republican, Randalia