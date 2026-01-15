© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Reynolds eyes property tax reform, stricter penalties for undocumented immigrants

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

During what may be her last Condition of the State, Gov. Kim Reynolds said our government needs to be reminded that "money doesn't grow on trees" as she eyes limits to municipal revenue growth. House Minority Leader Rep. Brian Meyer countered after her speech that Iowa is in a "fiscal death spiral" due to previous tax cuts.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Dave Peterson and Jonathan Hassid help us dissect Iowa Republicans' legislative agenda, a growing number of independents and the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Guests:

  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsPoliticsInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
