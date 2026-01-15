Reynolds eyes property tax reform, stricter penalties for undocumented immigrants

During what may be her last Condition of the State, Gov. Kim Reynolds said our government needs to be reminded that "money doesn't grow on trees" as she eyes limits to municipal revenue growth. House Minority Leader Rep. Brian Meyer countered after her speech that Iowa is in a "fiscal death spiral" due to previous tax cuts.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Dave Peterson and Jonathan Hassid help us dissect Iowa Republicans' legislative agenda, a growing number of independents and the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Guests:

