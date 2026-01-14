© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Big questions still unanswered about medical cannabis use

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKatherine PerkinsDani Gehr
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New developments at the federal level have raised more questions than they've answered when it comes to cannabis and its use for treating various medical conditions. We talk with a reporter covering the cannabis industry as well as two medical researchers about what we do and don't know about the future of cannabis for medical use.

Guests:

  • Rebecca Rivas, cannabis reporter, The Missouri Independent
  • Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School
  • Ziva Cooper, director, UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
