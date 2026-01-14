Big questions still unanswered about medical cannabis use
New developments at the federal level have raised more questions than they've answered when it comes to cannabis and its use for treating various medical conditions. We talk with a reporter covering the cannabis industry as well as two medical researchers about what we do and don't know about the future of cannabis for medical use.
Guests:
- Rebecca Rivas, cannabis reporter, The Missouri Independent
- Dr. Kevin Hill, director of addiction psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School
- Ziva Cooper, director, UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids