River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa becomes first state to receive federal education funding waiver

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published January 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Iowa has become the first state in the nation to receive a federal education funding waiver, giving state leaders new flexibility in how federal school dollars are spent. IPR’s Sheila Brummer joins the program to break down what that means for schools, students and educators across Iowa — from classroom instruction to local district autonomy.

Later in the hour, we look at the pressures facing Iowa farmers as trade wars persist and rising costs strain rural economies — and why mental health hotlines are ringing more often for those in agricultural communities.

And five years later, we revisit Iowa’s connection to the Capitol insurrection and discuss how NPR is preserving the historical record of that day.

Guests:

  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, IPR News
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Marissa Payne, reporter, Des Moines Register
  • William Morris, reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Tom Dreisbach, reporter, NPR
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, IPR
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River."
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team
