Legislative leaders eye property taxes, crime this session
An eminent domain bill targeting carbon capture pipelines passed the Iowa Legislature last year, but was vetoed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. This session, both Republicans and Democrats are prioritizing a new pipeline proposal.
On the first day of the legislative session, leaders in the House and Senate join Ben Kieffer and Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to talk about their priorities this year.
Guests:
- Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, Senate majority leader
- Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, House speaker
- Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, Senate minority leader
- Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, House minority leader