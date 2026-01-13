© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Legislative leaders eye property taxes, crime this session

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrKatarina Sostaric
Published January 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An eminent domain bill targeting carbon capture pipelines passed the Iowa Legislature last year, but was vetoed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. This session, both Republicans and Democrats are prioritizing a new pipeline proposal.

On the first day of the legislative session, leaders in the House and Senate join Ben Kieffer and Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to talk about their priorities this year.

Guests:

  • Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, Senate majority leader
  • Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, House speaker
  • Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, Senate minority leader
  • Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, House minority leader
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionTaxesCrimeEminent domain
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
