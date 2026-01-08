U.S. forces capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela

Recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela has ignited debate across the country, not only over the action against Maduro, but more broadly over the President Donald Trump's foreign policy doctrine. Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa join the program to analyze the international fallout of Trump's foreign policy doctrine.

Later in the hour, discussion on how the White House rewrites the history of Jan. 6, 2021 and Tim Walz decision to not run for a third term as governor of Minnesota.

Guests:

