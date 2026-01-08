© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

U.S. forces capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela has ignited debate across the country, not only over the action against Maduro, but more broadly over the President Donald Trump's foreign policy doctrine. Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa join the program to analyze the international fallout of Trump's foreign policy doctrine.

Later in the hour, discussion on how the White House rewrites the history of Jan. 6, 2021 and Tim Walz decision to not run for a third term as governor of Minnesota.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics DayPresident TrumpPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content