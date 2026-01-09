Iowa least traffic deaths hit a century record low in 2025

For years the Iowa State Patrol has set a goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300. In 2025, they not only met that goal, but had the smallest number since 1925 with 259 deaths.

On this episode we discuss some of the factors that have led to this decrease, including the hands-free driving law that took effect in July with full enforcement beginning this January.

We also learn about Alive at 25, a safety initiative launched by the Iowa Department of Transportation last fall to focus on improving driver behavior among the state's youngest drivers.

Larry Grant of the Iowa DOT talks about the biggest factors of fatal crashes around state, and the road improvements they make to keep drivers safe on the road. Then Luke Hoffman of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition talks about their safety objectives for the next legislative session.

Guests:

