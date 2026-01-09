© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa least traffic deaths hit a century record low in 2025

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
For years the Iowa State Patrol has set a goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300. In 2025, they not only met that goal, but had the smallest number since 1925 with 259 deaths.

On this episode we discuss some of the factors that have led to this decrease, including the hands-free driving law that took effect in July with full enforcement beginning this January.

We also learn about Alive at 25, a safety initiative launched by the Iowa Department of Transportation last fall to focus on improving driver behavior among the state's youngest drivers.

Larry Grant of the Iowa DOT talks about the biggest factors of fatal crashes around state, and the road improvements they make to keep drivers safe on the road. Then Luke Hoffman of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition talks about their safety objectives for the next legislative session.

Guests:

  • Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer, Iowa State Patrol
  • Vania Boyd, driver education manager, Iowa Department of Transportation
  • Larry Grant, state safety planner, Iowa Department of Transportation
  • Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
