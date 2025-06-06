Search Query
Eminent domain
IPR News
Appellate court upholds decisions favoring Summit over county pipeline ordinances
A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld lower court decisions barring counties from imposing safety standards on a pipeline subject to federal safety standards.