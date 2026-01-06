© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The processes and people of the Iowa Legislature ahead of the 2026 session

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers will start convening Jan. 12 for the 2026 legislative session. On today's episode we take a closer look at the processes and people at the statehouse, starting with IPR reporters Katarina Sostaric and Isabella Luu to share their insights on reporting from the capitol.

Then we talk about what's changed about the legislature over the decades with former state lawmaker Andy McKean and how Iowans can effectively get involved during the session with lobbyist Dustin Miller.

Also, we talk with journalist and host of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS O. Kay Henderson about Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure and what's to come for her final year in office.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR News
  • Isabella Luu, central Iowa reporter, IPR news
  • Andy McKean, former state lawmaker, retired attorney
  • Dustin Miller, multi-client lobbyist and partner, CWL Group
  • O. Kay Henderson, news director, Radio Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
