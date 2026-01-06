The processes and people of the Iowa Legislature ahead of the 2026 session

Iowa lawmakers will start convening Jan. 12 for the 2026 legislative session. On today's episode we take a closer look at the processes and people at the statehouse, starting with IPR reporters Katarina Sostaric and Isabella Luu to share their insights on reporting from the capitol.

Then we talk about what's changed about the legislature over the decades with former state lawmaker Andy McKean and how Iowans can effectively get involved during the session with lobbyist Dustin Miller.

Also, we talk with journalist and host of Iowa Press on Iowa PBS O. Kay Henderson about Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure and what's to come for her final year in office.

Guests:

