River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The legacy of Tai Dam refugees in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray made a decision 50 years ago that echoed beyond Iowa's borders — a bold choice to welcome Tai Dam refugees from Southeast Asia in their hour of need. Matt Walsh is the author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa. He joins the show to discuss Ray's history-making decisions post-Vietnam. Then, Vinh Nguyen and Hieu Pham discuss their experiences as refugees who made Iowa home.

This show was originally produced in May 2025.

Guests:

Tags
River to River HistoryVietnam Warrefugees
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
