The legacy of Tai Dam refugees in Iowa
Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray made a decision 50 years ago that echoed beyond Iowa's borders — a bold choice to welcome Tai Dam refugees from Southeast Asia in their hour of need. Matt Walsh is the author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa. He joins the show to discuss Ray's history-making decisions post-Vietnam. Then, Vinh Nguyen and Hieu Pham discuss their experiences as refugees who made Iowa home.
This show was originally produced in May 2025.
Guests:
- Matt Walsh, history professor, DMACC, author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa
- Vinh Nguyen, president, Vietnamese American Community in Iowa
- Hieu Pham, program associate, National organization of Asians and Pacific Islanders Ending Sexual Violence