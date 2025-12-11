Responses to Trump Administration's $12 billion farm bailout
This week President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion relief package for farmers. Political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Rachel Caufield of Drake University analyze reactions from farmers and politicians. They also discuss the results of a special election in northwest Iowa, polling on the presidential nominating calendar, and more.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
- Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University