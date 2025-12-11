© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Responses to Trump Administration's $12 billion farm bailout

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This week President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion relief package for farmers. Political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Rachel Caufield of Drake University analyze reactions from farmers and politicians. They also discuss the results of a special election in northwest Iowa, polling on the presidential nominating calendar, and more.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
