Former ambassador discusses the 'decimation' of the U.S. Foreign Service

Former Ambassador George Kent spent 33 years in the foreign service, serving twice in diplomatic roles in Ukraine, and most recently as the ambassador to Estonia. He notably gave testimony in the 2019 House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Kent retired earlier this year after being fired in the first hour of the current Trump Administration, and since then he bicycled from coast to coast with this family to support Ukraine's war effort.

Host Ben Kieffer spoke with the diplomat while he visited Des Moines this week, speaking to the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations. They spoke on several topics, including his cross-country bicycle ride, his termination from the federal government, and what he calls the "decimation" of the United States' professional foreign service being carried out by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

