River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Former ambassador discusses the 'decimation' of the U.S. Foreign Service

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Former Ambassador George Kent spent 33 years in the foreign service, serving twice in diplomatic roles in Ukraine, and most recently as the ambassador to Estonia. He notably gave testimony in the 2019 House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Kent retired earlier this year after being fired in the first hour of the current Trump Administration, and since then he bicycled from coast to coast with this family to support Ukraine's war effort.

Host Ben Kieffer spoke with the diplomat while he visited Des Moines this week, speaking to the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations. They spoke on several topics, including his cross-country bicycle ride, his termination from the federal government, and what he calls the "decimation" of the United States' professional foreign service being carried out by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Guest:

  • George Kent, ambassador to Estonia from 2023-2025, career U.S. Foreign Service officer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
