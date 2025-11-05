Low-income Iowans await this month's food assistance payments

Iowans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are awaiting relief as November payments have been delayed due to the government shutdown. On today's episode, we talk with three Iowans who are awaiting to receive SNAP benefits this month.

We also hear from Annette Hacker of the Food Bank of Iowa on how more people are turning to the food pantries Iowa's six regional food banks supply. While the state is matching up to $1 million in cash donations to the food banks, this does not make up for all the monthly federal funds that are given to around 130,000 households enrolled in Iowa.

Later in the episode, we hear about a new podcast from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that explores significant changes farmers have made in their business models, and as a result their lives, called "Pivot Points."

Guests:

