© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Low-income Iowans await this month's food assistance payments

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published November 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are awaiting relief as November payments have been delayed due to the government shutdown. On today's episode, we talk with three Iowans who are awaiting to receive SNAP benefits this month.

We also hear from Annette Hacker of the Food Bank of Iowa on how more people are turning to the food pantries Iowa's six regional food banks supply. While the state is matching up to $1 million in cash donations to the food banks, this does not make up for all the monthly federal funds that are given to around 130,000 households enrolled in Iowa.

Later in the episode, we hear about a new podcast from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach that explores significant changes farmers have made in their business models, and as a result their lives, called "Pivot Points."

Guests:

  • Doug Pepe, Ames resident
  • Mira, Des Moines resident
  • Steven Kenyon, Des Moines Resident
  • Annette Hacker, chief communications and strategy officer, Food Bank of Iowa
  • Dan Fillius, field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Sarah Janes Ugoretz, farm labor extension educator, UW-Madison
Tags
River to River SNAPfood insecurityFarmingDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content