River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans discuss ripple effects of federal shutdown

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, host Ben Kieffer gathers various perspectives on the impacts its having in Iowa and across the country.

We talk with Iowa State University cybersecurity professor Doug Jacobson about how Iowans may be at greater risk for fraud threats and University of Iowa professor and Iowa Flood Center Interim Director Larry Weber shares how shutdowns impact his and colleagues' federally-funded research.

Then we hear from Luke Elzinga on what this shutdown means for federal nutrition assistance programs. Iowa State Education Association President Joshua Brown gives his reaction to the layoffs of Department of Education employees during this shutdown, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge Wednesday.

Guests:

  • Doug Jacobson, director, Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach, Iowa State University
  • Larry Weber, director, IHHR-Hydroscience and Engineering, University of Iowa
  • Luke Elzinga, policy and advocacy manager, Des Moines Area Religious Council
  • Joshua Brown, teacher and president, Iowa State Education Association
River to River federal governmentSNAPcybersecurityEducationWater
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
