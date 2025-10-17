Iowans discuss ripple effects of federal shutdown

As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, host Ben Kieffer gathers various perspectives on the impacts its having in Iowa and across the country.

We talk with Iowa State University cybersecurity professor Doug Jacobson about how Iowans may be at greater risk for fraud threats and University of Iowa professor and Iowa Flood Center Interim Director Larry Weber shares how shutdowns impact his and colleagues' federally-funded research.

Then we hear from Luke Elzinga on what this shutdown means for federal nutrition assistance programs. Iowa State Education Association President Joshua Brown gives his reaction to the layoffs of Department of Education employees during this shutdown, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge Wednesday.

Guests:

