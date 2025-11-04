© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Can AI stop, or even prevent, abuse?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published November 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Imagine a camera that could stop abuse before serious harm occurs. Two University of Iowa scholars are making it reality. River to River host Ben Kieffer spoke with Aislinn Conrad, a former child welfare investigator, and mechanical engineer Karim Abdel-Malek. The two are developing an AI system that monitors physical behaviors to detect violence as it happens.

Guests:

  • Aislinn Conrad, associate professor of social work, University of Iowa
  • Karim Abdel-Malek, professor of mechanical, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Child abuseElder AbuseArtificial Intelligence
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
