Food assistance at risk for 130,000 Iowa households amid shutdown

River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published November 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

More than 130,000 low-income Iowa households may soon lose food assistance due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Food banks are bracing for higher demand as families prepare for potential loss of SNAP benefits. Kathy Underhill discusses about how food pantries are preparing for shortages and what the shutdown means for hunger relief efforts statewide.

Later, how immigration is reshaping Iowa’s demographic landscape and what changing birth rates mean for rural communities and who is detasseling corn in Iowa today and how agricultural labor is shifting.

Plus, IPR’s Josie Fischels on the end of Beggars Night in Des Moines and the tradition’s origins, and a musical send-off into the weekend from Studio One host Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Kathy Underhill, CEO, DMARC
  • Natalie Krebs, healthcare reporter, IPR News
  • Nick Loomis, investigative reporter, Midwest Newsroom
  • Molly Ashford, reporter, Harvest Public Media
  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, IPR News
  • Mark Simmet, host, IPR Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
