River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowans face hefty public defender fees even when acquitted

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Miranda Rights include a right to an attorney, but that right doesn't mean that an attorney will be free in states like Iowa. A Marshall Project investigation found Iowa imposes some of the highest fees in the nation.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by the author of this report, independent journalist Lauren Gill, and Marshall Project data journalist Weihua Li to talk about their findings. Kieffer also speaks with an Iowan impacted by the high indigent defense fees and the chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, Rep. Brian Lohse.

Guests:

  • Cindy Ehrenhard, Iowan impacted by public defender costs
  • Lauren Gill, independent journalist covering the criminal justice system
  • Weihua Li, data journalist, The Marshall Project
  • Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee
River to River Criminal JusticeIowa courtsCrimepoverty
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
