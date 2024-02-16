Iowans face hefty public defender fees even when acquitted
Miranda Rights include a right to an attorney, but that right doesn't mean that an attorney will be free in states like Iowa. A Marshall Project investigation found Iowa imposes some of the highest fees in the nation.
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by the author of this report, independent journalist Lauren Gill, and Marshall Project data journalist Weihua Li to talk about their findings. Kieffer also speaks with an Iowan impacted by the high indigent defense fees and the chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, Rep. Brian Lohse.
Guests:
- Cindy Ehrenhard, Iowan impacted by public defender costs
- Lauren Gill, independent journalist covering the criminal justice system
- Weihua Li, data journalist, The Marshall Project
- Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, chair of the justice system appropriations subcommittee