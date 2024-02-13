© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa lawmakers discuss bills affecting undocumented immingrants

By Grant Gerlock,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published February 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
This week Iowa lawmakers face their first deadline to keep bills alive this legislative session.

On this legislative episode of River to River, IPR's Grant Gerlock co-hosts with Katarina Sostaric to discuss bills in the Iowa House and Senate that would impact undocumented immigrants and non-U.S. citizens in the state.

Erica Johnson and Vanessa Marcano-Kelly of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice join the program to discuss how those bills would likely impact the immigrant community. Then lawmakers Steven Holt and Lindsay James and Julian Garrett join the program to discuss the bills and take listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Erica Johnson, founding executive director, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice
  • Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, board chair, Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, cosponsor HF 2112
  • Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque
  • Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, floor manager SF 108
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is a reporter covering Des Moines and central Iowa
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
