Iowa lawmakers discuss bills affecting undocumented immingrants

On this legislative episode of River to River, IPR's Grant Gerlock co-hosts with Katarina Sostaric to discuss bills in the Iowa House and Senate that would impact undocumented immigrants and non-U.S. citizens in the state.

Erica Johnson and Vanessa Marcano-Kelly of Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice join the program to discuss how those bills would likely impact the immigrant community. Then lawmakers Steven Holt and Lindsay James and Julian Garrett join the program to discuss the bills and take listeners' questions.

Guests:

