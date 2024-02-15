© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

House Republicans impeach the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. Now what?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists offer context and analysis of the week's political headlines, including the House impeachment of the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, the special election in New York, Senate advancement of military aid packages and more.

On this episode of River to River, political scientists Wayne Moyer and Karen Kedrowski comment on U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst's decision to back legislation that would send $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Then host Ben Kieffer turns to legislative issues at the Iowa Statehouse, including a bill defining man and woman that is causing protests and debates in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River 2024 Legislative SessionPolitics DayKim ReynoldsLGBTQ
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
