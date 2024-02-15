House Republicans impeach the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. Now what?
Political scientists offer context and analysis of the week's political headlines, including the House impeachment of the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, the special election in New York, Senate advancement of military aid packages and more.
On this episode of River to River, political scientists Wayne Moyer and Karen Kedrowski comment on U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst's decision to back legislation that would send $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
Then host Ben Kieffer turns to legislative issues at the Iowa Statehouse, including a bill defining man and woman that is causing protests and debates in Des Moines.
Guests:
- Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
- Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University