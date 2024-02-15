House Republicans impeach the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary. Now what?

On this episode of River to River, political scientists Wayne Moyer and Karen Kedrowski comment on U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst's decision to back legislation that would send $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Then host Ben Kieffer turns to legislative issues at the Iowa Statehouse, including a bill defining man and woman that is causing protests and debates in Des Moines.

Guests:

