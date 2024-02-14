© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Writers reflect on two years of war in Ukraine

By Ben Kieffer,
Kate PerezCaitlin Troutman
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It’s been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. On this episode of River to River, three writers with different perspectives discuss the Ukraine war.

Christopher Merrill directs the international writing program at the University of Iowa. He’s gone on several missions of cultural diplomacy to Ukraine. His latest book The Road to Lviv draws upon those experiences.

We’ll also hear from Ukrainian authors and translators Askold Melnyczuk and Oksana Lutsyshyna.

Guests:

  • Chris Merrill, author and director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa
  • Askold Melnyczuk, Ukrainian author and professor of English at the University of Massachusetts Boston
  • Oksana Lutsyshyna, Ukrainian novelist and poet, assistant professor of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at the University of Texas Austin
