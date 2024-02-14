Writers reflect on two years of war in Ukraine

It’s been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. On this episode of River to River, three writers with different perspectives discuss the Ukraine war.

Christopher Merrill directs the international writing program at the University of Iowa. He’s gone on several missions of cultural diplomacy to Ukraine. His latest book The Road to Lviv draws upon those experiences.

We’ll also hear from Ukrainian authors and translators Askold Melnyczuk and Oksana Lutsyshyna.

Guests:

