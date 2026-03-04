Modernization or major cut? Sioux City debates library overhaul

Morale at the Sioux City Public Library is “about zero,” according to Library Director Helen Rigdon.

“They feel like, and I feel like, some members of the city council do not value what the library gives back to the city,” Rigdon said.

As Sioux City officials continue budget talks, the library system could lose about $1 million, a quarter of its annual budget of almost $4 million.

Photo Courtesy of The City of Sioux City Helen Rigdon is the director of the Sioux City Public Library.

Rigdon said that kind of reduction would be devastating.

“We just hope the city council will realize what we give back to the community,” she said. “We can work this out, and it doesn’t have to be such a detrimental cut.”

City Council member and former state Sen. Rick Bertrand said the discussion isn’t about eliminating services, but rethinking how they’re delivered.

“Anytime you start talking about public services, people get nervous,” Bertrand said. “But this is what a healthy community does — it looks at how to maximize resources so more people are served.”

Bertrand said he favors shifting toward smaller, community-based “pocket libraries” located throughout the city — with amenities like coffee shops or retail space.

"Again, there's nothing wrong with the council or the community starting to ask, 'Do we need this big of a space? Do they actually utilize the downtown space? Are they comfortable?'" he said. "These are all healthy discussions on how we can serve the people better."

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The Aalfs Downtown Library in Sioux City opened in 1990. The public selected The River We Remember for this year’s Sioux City Reads, a community-wide program featuring discussions and related events.

Rigdon said the idea of restructuring the library system first surfaced in September, when city leaders approached her with what she described as a concept plan generated by ChatGPT.

“At the top, it said ‘community library concept plan for a city of 85,000 residents,’” Rigdon said. “I don’t know what parameters were used, but it listed a $2 million budget.”

Rigdon, who plans to retire at the end of April, said the library board wanted to wait for a new director before pursuing any major overhaul.

She said city leaders asked her to submit a flat budget proposal, which she did.

But Rigdon said that in the 1980s, Sioux City was forced to close several branch locations to cut costs. Currently, the library operates a main downtown location and Morningside and Perry Creek branches on the east and north sides of town.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The Perry Creek Branch Library is located on the north side of Sioux City. It features a weekly story time for kids. There is another library branch on the east side of town.

Rigdon said the library already has one of the smallest full-time staffs in the state for a city of its size. The proposed reduction would cut positions from 31 to 25.

“We already have the second-lowest FTE [full-time equivalent] in the state, but we’re the fourth-largest city,” Rigdon said. “It’s almost undoable. There wouldn’t be room for programming, processing materials, the things that make a library function.”

A final budget meeting is scheduled for March 18, and Rigdon said she's trying to stay hopeful.

“I tell myself it’s just a bump in the road and it'll get ironed out,” she said. “But then I get kind of angry — but I try not to let that be the ruling sentiment."