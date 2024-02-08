© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republicans abandon southern border compromise

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

First up on this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Chris Larimer and Even Renfro both of the University of Northern Iowa, comment on the failure to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Then, Biden's immigration policy leaves him trailing in the polls.

Later in the hour, host Ben Kieffer turns to legislative issues at the Iowa Statehouse.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsimmigrationKim Reynolds
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content