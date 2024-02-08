Republicans abandon southern border compromise
First up on this Politics Day edition of River to River, political analysts Chris Larimer and Even Renfro both of the University of Northern Iowa, comment on the failure to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Then, Biden's immigration policy leaves him trailing in the polls.
Later in the hour, host Ben Kieffer turns to legislative issues at the Iowa Statehouse.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa