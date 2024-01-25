And then there were two
Should presidential hopeful Nikki Haley remain optimistic after Trump's win in New Hampshire?
On this Politics Day episode of River to River, political analysts Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid dissect the New Hampshire primary. Trump clinched another victory, but Nikki Haley continues to fight for the GOP nomination.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Sara Mitchell, Professor and Collegiate Fellow, Dept. of political science, University of Iowa