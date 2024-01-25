© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
And then there were two

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Should presidential hopeful Nikki Haley remain optimistic after Trump's win in New Hampshire?

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, political analysts Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid dissect the New Hampshire primary. Trump clinched another victory, but Nikki Haley continues to fight for the GOP nomination.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, Professor and Collegiate Fellow, Dept. of political science, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
