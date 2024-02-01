President Biden promises to shut the border down now, propping up bipartisan deal

On this Politics Day edition of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg. The two comment on border security and immigration policy amid the advanced impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Later in the hour, foreign policy issues including deals on the Gaza strip and a potential cease-fire. The Biden administration feels pressure to make progress on this front heading into the 2024 election.

Guests:

