River to River

President Biden promises to shut the border down now, propping up bipartisan deal

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Politics Day edition of River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Jim McCormick and Megan Goldberg. The two comment on border security and immigration policy amid the advanced impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Later in the hour, foreign policy issues including deals on the Gaza strip and a potential cease-fire. The Biden administration feels pressure to make progress on this front heading into the 2024 election.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
River to River Politics DayimmigrationIowa PoliticsJoe Biden
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
