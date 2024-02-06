© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa Legislature attempting to narrow AEA services

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The state of Iowa has nine Area Education Agencies that fill in the gaps for K-12 schools by offering disability and specialized services. Gov. Kim Reynolds thinks the agencies need to limit their scope, which has parents and educators concerned.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by co-host Grant Gerlock, IPR's education reporter, as they cover a bill that could limit services offered by Iowa Area Education Agencies.

They talk with Nathan Wood, the chief administrator of Great Prairie AEA, and Darin Jones — superintendent of the AHSTW Community School District — about how this bill could impact Iowa schools. Then, we hear from Iowa Senators Lynn Evans, Ken Rozenboom, and Molly Donahue to discuss the amended version of the AEA bill.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, education reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Nathan Wood, chief administrator, Great Prairie AEA
  • Darin Jones, superintendent, AHSTW Community School District
  • Senator Lynn Evans, R-Cherokee County
  • Senator Ken Rozenboom, R-Mahaska County
  • Senator Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids
River to River Disability2024 Legislative SessionKim ReynoldsIowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
