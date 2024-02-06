Iowa Legislature attempting to narrow AEA services
The state of Iowa has nine Area Education Agencies that fill in the gaps for K-12 schools by offering disability and specialized services. Gov. Kim Reynolds thinks the agencies need to limit their scope, which has parents and educators concerned.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by co-host Grant Gerlock, IPR's education reporter, as they cover a bill that could limit services offered by Iowa Area Education Agencies.
They talk with Nathan Wood, the chief administrator of Great Prairie AEA, and Darin Jones — superintendent of the AHSTW Community School District — about how this bill could impact Iowa schools. Then, we hear from Iowa Senators Lynn Evans, Ken Rozenboom, and Molly Donahue to discuss the amended version of the AEA bill.
Guests:
- Grant Gerlock, education reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Nathan Wood, chief administrator, Great Prairie AEA
- Darin Jones, superintendent, AHSTW Community School District
- Senator Lynn Evans, R-Cherokee County
- Senator Ken Rozenboom, R-Mahaska County
- Senator Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids