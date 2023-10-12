Foreign policy experts discuss Israel-Hamas War
Political analysts offer insight on the war between Israel and Hamas.
Fighting in Israel and Gaza has rapidly accelerated this week, developing into a raging war between Hamas and Israel.
On this episode of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell from the University of Iowa and Jim McCormick from Iowa State University discuss the war in the Middle East and what to expect going forward.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller political science professor, University of Iowa
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University