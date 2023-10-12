© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Foreign policy experts discuss Israel-Hamas War

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political analysts offer insight on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Fighting in Israel and Gaza has rapidly accelerated this week, developing into a raging war between Hamas and Israel.

On this episode of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell from the University of Iowa and Jim McCormick from Iowa State University discuss the war in the Middle East and what to expect going forward.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller political science professor, University of Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
