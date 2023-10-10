Western support for Ukraine may hinge on reforming corruption

As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears, River to River host Ben Kieffer gets analysis from sociologist and political scientist Marina Zaloznaya.

The Ukraine native gives her take on how the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas may impact the war in her homeland.

Zaloznaya also comments on waning U.S. congressional support for the war, and the challenge of reforming Ukrainian institutions that have long been plagued by corruption.

Also, we get an update from State Climatologist Justin Glisan on the expanding exceptional drought rating in eastern Iowa. Glisan says this statewide drought has been the longest in the monitor's recorded history since 2000.

Guests:

