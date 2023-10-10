© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Western support for Ukraine may hinge on reforming corruption

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears, River to River host Ben Kieffer gets analysis from sociologist and political scientist Marina Zaloznaya.

The Ukraine native gives her take on how the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas may impact the war in her homeland.

Zaloznaya also comments on waning U.S. congressional support for the war, and the challenge of reforming Ukrainian institutions that have long been plagued by corruption.

Also, we get an update from State Climatologist Justin Glisan on the expanding exceptional drought rating in eastern Iowa. Glisan says this statewide drought has been the longest in the monitor's recorded history since 2000.

Guests:

  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
  • Marina Zaloznaya, associate professor of sociology, University of Iowa
River to River droughtclimate changeUkraine
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
