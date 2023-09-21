© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

During UN speech, Biden urges continued support for Ukraine

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists analyze and offer context for the top political stories of the week.

Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College discuss the latest in what has been decades of prisoner swaps between Iran and the United States, as well as President Biden's remarks to the United Nations. Domestically — the deadline to stop a government shutdown looms nearer, but politicians on both sides of the aisle continue the spending fight.

Ten Republican presidential candidates took the stage Saturday night as the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual fall banquet kicked off in downtown Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor and professor of political science at Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
