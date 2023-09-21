During UN speech, Biden urges continued support for Ukraine

Political scientists analyze and offer context for the top political stories of the week.

Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College discuss the latest in what has been decades of prisoner swaps between Iran and the United States, as well as President Biden's remarks to the United Nations. Domestically — the deadline to stop a government shutdown looms nearer, but politicians on both sides of the aisle continue the spending fight.

Ten Republican presidential candidates took the stage Saturday night as the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's annual fall banquet kicked off in downtown Des Moines.

