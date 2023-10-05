Iowa's delegation voted against McCarthy ousting

For the first time in U.S. history, a House speaker has been removed. A majority of House Republicans — including Iowa's entire delegation — voted against removing now-former speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the motion to vacate was successful with votes from his Republican opposition and Democrats.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University political experts Jonathan Hassid and Karen Kedrowski to dissect this, as well as former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial and Hunter Biden's arraignment.

Guests:

