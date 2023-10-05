© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's delegation voted against McCarthy ousting

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For the first time in U.S. history, a House speaker has been removed. A majority of House Republicans — including Iowa's entire delegation — voted against removing now-former speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the motion to vacate was successful with votes from his Republican opposition and Democrats.

On this River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University political experts Jonathan Hassid and Karen Kedrowski to dissect this, as well as former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial and Hunter Biden's arraignment.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of politics, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
