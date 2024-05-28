Anthony Scanga

Anthony ScangaDigital Music Producer
Expertise: Sharing Iowa's music scene with IPR's digital audience
Education: Seattle Film Institute
Favorite Iowa Destination: Gray's Lake, Des Moines
Experience:
- Has covered and toured with music and musicians across the United States including Slipknot, Bruce Springsteen and Cypress Hill
- Has covered music festivals including Pitchfork Fest, Download Festival, Wacken Open Air, Hinterland, Rock Fest, Rock am Ring and Knotfest
- Has had photography featured in Times Square as part of Spotify's New Music Friday showcase
- Has had photography featured in Rolling Stone, Spin magazine, Guitar World magazine and Kerrang!
- Has done video production for multiple music videos under the Warner Music umbrella
- Has traveled the world producing impactful video stories for Microsoft
My Favorite Stories
-
Capital City PrideFest in Des Moines burst forth with color, music and love this past weekend.
-
CelebrAsian, Iowa’s largest Asian American event, happened in downtown Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend.