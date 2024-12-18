Holiday songs you might not know

This time of the year always brings a new batch of songs for the holidays, which includes covers of old favorites and brand new originals. Writing and recording a Christmas song that stands the test of time is harder than you might think though. Here’s a collection of holiday songs that we think are underappreciated and that you should know.

Sufjan Stevens — “Hey Guys! It’s Christmas Time!”

Sufjan loves Christmas and has produced a ton of holiday songs. There’s even a box set of them! This song is one of the best.

David Byrne — "Fat Man's Comin'"

The Talking Heads front man has never been one to shy away from getting weird, and this is definitely a weird Christmas song to spice up your holiday playlist. When David sings about "the fat man sneaking into your house leaving packages" and "being chilled to the bone" you're not entirely sure if you should laugh or be a little freaked out.

James Brown — “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto”

The Godfather of Soul also recorded a lot of Christmas-themed songs over the course of his career. This one from 1968 expresses the socially-conscious side of James Brown.

Jackson Browne — “The Rebel Jesus”

The lyrics are sung from the point of view of a self-described “pagan” ruminating on the meaning of it all at Christmastime.

Sabrina Carpenter — "santa doesn't know you like i do"

With how popular she's gotten in the last few years it's only a matter of time before you this track all over the Christmas stations and on constant repeat at the mall. And hey, at some point Mariah Carey has to be knocked out of her #1 spot.

Run D.M.C — "Christmas In Hollis"

Hip-hop and Christmas could be a match as perfect as eggnog and mistletoe, but it just hasn't taken off. This track makes a great case for it however, and should be added to your holiday playlist immediately.

Fishbone — “Slick Nick, You Devil You”

This is one Mark Simmet's favorites from the late ‘80s. This offering is from the alternative/funk band Fishbone. It’s a little dark, but fun!

Beck — “The Little Drum Machine Boy”

Beck’s career was really taking off in 1996, the year he released his great album Odelay. He was at a creative peak and willing to take goofy chances — like with this track.

Michael Franks — “I Bought You a Plastic Star for Your Aluminum Tree”

Smooth jazz out of LA is not really everyone's thing, but this 1997 track from one of its prime creative figures cuts through the rest. Yes, some of the references are dated.

Dar Williams — “The Christians and the Pagans”

This is a song about the complications of family get-togethers at the holidays. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams released this at her peak in the ‘90s.

Prince — "Another Lonely Christmas"

Released as a B-side to "I Would Die 4 U", this track is criminally underrated. It came out at the apex of Prince's powers and is just an emotionally charged epic. Why this hasn't become a Christmas staple is a mystery. Maybe it's the lack of jingle bells.

Elton John — “Ho! Ho! Ho! (Who’d Be a Turkey at Christmas?)”

This was the B-side of Elton John’s 1973 Step Into Christmas single. It’s not nearly as well known, but you gotta love the very British accent and the party-in-the-studio vibe.

Pond — “Gloria in Excelsis Deo”

This is a great example of an alternative rock take on a Christmas carol. Pond was a short-lived Portland, Ore. band from the grunge era. They released “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” in 1994.

Cheech and Chong — “Santa Claus and His Old Lady”

The original stoner comedians, Cheech and Chong made records years before they started making movies. This single from them in 1971 was heard on the hipper radio stations of the day.