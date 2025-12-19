The best music in 'Stranger Things'

For those who don’t know, Stranger Things is a Netflix science fiction/coming of age program about a group of young people living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind. Together, this ragtag group of individuals fights for the future of the world against unknown evil forces from a terrifying realm known as “the upside down.” The series is set in the 1980s and fully embraces the sights and sounds of the time.

On paper Stranger Things sounds like a great thriller series, but not a whole new vehicle for introducing young audiences to cult ‘80s music. However, that’s exactly what it's done. It's taken many a forgotten musical gem and given it a second life, turning the series into a vehicle of music discovery for a new generation.

With the show coming to an end on Dec. 31, let’s take a look at some of the songs that Stranger Things revitalized in the cultural zeitgeist

Season 4: Kate Bush — “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush in 1985

The use of Kate Bush’s 1985 track “Running Up That Hill” elevates a particularly tense scene and resonated with millions of viewers across the world. It took what was already a hit for Bush in the ‘80s and made it into a viral smash in 2022. The result was a 40-year-old song finding its way to the top of the charts, being played in heavy rotation on the radio and garnering over a billion streams of Spotify.

If you were active on TikTok at the time it was impossible to escape the song — which is okay by us!

Season 1: The Clash — “Should I Stay or Should I Go”

The Clash

The use of this classic Clash song in Stranger Things is clever.

Will Byers discovers it from his older brother, so just like him, you could have been hearing The Clash for the first time. It's a fun way to showcase a classic group and a great meta way of portraying music discovery.

Season 4: Metallica – “Master of Puppets”

Metallica

Sure, this is one of Metallica’s biggest songs, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows it!

The use of the 1986 track had the band's seal of approval, and was raging in the background while series favorite metalhead Eddie Munsen fought off monsters.

And by playing this track, Stranger Things again propelled a 40-year-old song to the top of the charts and landed it in Spotify's Billion Streams club. There’s no denying that this was a gateway for a lot of viewers to discover heavier music.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein — Stranger Things Theme

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The theme song for Stranger Things has become almost as famous as the show itself. It's played everywhere during Halloween season, which is a clear sign of how synonymous it is with "spookiness." The song has landed in the lauded territory populated by The X-Files, The Twilight Zone and Dr. Who.

It's also just a cool piece of music, reminiscent of the work of John Carpenter. For those who like the sound, the theme opens the door to a wide world of electronic music.

Season 2: The Icicle Works — “Whisper to a Scream”

The Icicle Works

This is one of those songs that you can say “I’ve heard this, but have no idea who played it.”

Featured in the end credits of a Season 2 episode, this track is dripping with ‘80s nostalgia. It's also a good reminder of the influence that television and film can have when it comes to new music discovery. Icicle Works never topped this track, and its use in Stranger Things definitely pumped new life into the song.

Season 3: Peter Gabriel — “Heroes”

Peter Gabriel

This is not originally Peter Gabriel's song. It's a David Bowie song and a legendary piece of music. Honestly, it was wild for Gabriel to cover this.

However, he pulls it off and its use in the show adds to the emotion of an already intense scene that hits you in the feels. If you’ve never heard the track, you’ll be opening the door to not just Gabriel's massive back catalogue but Bowie’s as well.

Season 5: Psychedelic Furs — “Pretty In Pink”

The Psychedelic Furs

As the opening track for the fifth and final season, “Pretty in Pink” sets the tone perfectly and reminds us that it's the ‘80s.

The Psychedelic Furs are a great choice for Stranger Things, and choosing “Pretty in Pink” was a smart move. It's also a gateway to other Psychedelic Furs songs, including “The Ghost in You” and “Love My Way.”

As an added bonus, it’s a great introduction to the classic 1986 film of the same name.

Season 5: Tiffany — “I Think We’re Alone Now”

Tiffany

Here's another cover track!

This one comes from the 1967 classic by Tommy James and the Shondells. When Tiffany recorded this song in 1987 it completely reinvigorated the track and brought it to a whole new audience who wanted to dance — and the song fulfilled that need.

The use of it in Stranger Things is a fun juxtaposition between one character fighting for their life and the other character having the time of their life. The show has once again brought new attention to a great song that was fading away, and even drove it to number one on the Shazam music charts. It just goes to show that kids want to know more and more about '80s music.

Final thoughts

When Stranger Things comes to an end on Dec. 31 it will have left its mark on television history not only for telling a good story and having engaging characters, but also being a powerful tool for music discovery. There's a whole new generation of impressionable listeners who've been introduced to great tunes that might otherwise have been lost.