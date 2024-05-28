© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
PHOTOS: Thousands attend CelebrAsian in Des Moines

Iowa Public Radio | By Anthony Scanga
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:23 PM CDT
CelebrAsian, Iowa’s largest Asian American event, brought thousands to downtown Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend.
Anthony Scanga for IPR
It’s not every day you can choose from a flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdog, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts all within a few city blocks of each other — but at CelebrAsian, which occurred over Memorial Day weekend, you could.

The festival brings thousands of Iowans to downtown Des Moines — and keeps growing each year. Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display, with over 100 vendors to check out.

A Rollcicles vendor prepares rolled ice cream. CelebrAsian is Iowa’s largest Asian American event.
1 of 29  — AN0I3983.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
CelebrAsian performances included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show.
2 of 29  — AN0I3995.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
3 of 29  — AN0I4007.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
4 of 29  — AN0I4038.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Thousands of people attended CelebrAsian in downtown Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend.
5 of 29  — AN0I4015.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at CelebrAsian included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdogs, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
6 of 29  — AN0I4059.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
CelebrAsian performances included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show.
7 of 29  — AN0I4089.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
8 of 29  — AN0I4160.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
9 of 29  — AN0I4163.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
10 of 29  — AN0I4170.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at the festival included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdog, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
11 of 29  — AN0I4173.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at the festival included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdog, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
12 of 29  — AN0I4169.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Performances included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show.
13 of 29  — AN0I4190.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Thousands of people attended CelebrAsian in downtown Des Moines over the Memorial Day weekend.
14 of 29  — AN0I4180.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Thousands attended CelebrAsian in downtown Des Moines over the Memorial Day weekend.
15 of 29  — AN0I4203.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at CelebrAsian included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdog, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
16 of 29  — AN0I4219.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at CelebrAsian included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdogs, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
17 of 29  — AN0I4229.jpg
Dylan Sevier
Thousands of people attended CelebrAsian in downtown Des Moines over the Memorial Day weekend.
18 of 29  — AN0I4223.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
A car show is held at CelebrAsian.
19 of 29  — AN0I3916.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Food sold at CelebrAsian included flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdogs, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts.
20 of 29  — AN0I3954.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Performances included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show.
21 of 29  — AN0I3936.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
22 of 29  — AN0I3966.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
23 of 29  — AN0I3964.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display with over 100 vendors to check out.
24 of 29  — AN0I3968.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdogs, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts were all sold at the festival.
25 of 29  — AN0I4236.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
The festival is put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance, an organization dedicated to uniting diverse Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa.
26 of 29  — AN0I4252.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Performances included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club.
27 of 29  — AN0I4286.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
Thousands attended the CelebrAsian festival in downtown Des Moines over the Memorial Day weekend.
28 of 29  — AN0I4266.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR
The festival is put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance, an organization dedicated to uniting diverse Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa.
29 of 29  — AN0I4297.jpg
Anthony Scanga for IPR

Speaking of the mochi doughnuts — they were incredible. The pastries made by Des Moines locals at Crème could be spotted in the hands of many of the attendees.

Performances at the festival included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show. The festival is put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance, an organization dedicated to uniting diverse Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa. Their mission is to foster economic growth and community development within the state.
