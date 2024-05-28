PHOTOS: Thousands attend CelebrAsian in Des Moines

It’s not every day you can choose from a flaming hot Cheeto Korean hotdog, lychee lemonade, tikka masala and mochi doughnuts all within a few city blocks of each other — but at CelebrAsian, which occurred over Memorial Day weekend, you could.

The festival brings thousands of Iowans to downtown Des Moines — and keeps growing each year. Japanese paintings, Chinese ceramics, jewelry, henna, Pokémon, saris, anime and more were all on display, with over 100 vendors to check out.

Speaking of the mochi doughnuts — they were incredible. The pastries made by Des Moines locals at Crème could be spotted in the hands of many of the attendees.

Performances at the festival included a sumo show put on by the Iowa Sumo Club, a samurai performance by Burai Productions, martial arts demonstrations, fashion shows, Bollywood dance, a drag show featuring Asian queens, K-pop performances and even a car show. The festival is put on by the Iowa Asian Alliance, an organization dedicated to uniting diverse Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities in Iowa. Their mission is to foster economic growth and community development within the state.