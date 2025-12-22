Our favorite Iowa music of 2025

Iowa provided some truly great music this year. Whether you're looking for fresh folk, hardcore punk or children's music — it's here for you to enjoy.

This is a list of just some of our favorite albums from Iowans this year, and we know there's more great material out there to hear. So collectively, let's all keep the Iowa music playing!

Garden House — Treesreach

Treesreach is a rock trio that's been active in the Cedar Rapids area since 2017. The band's 3-song EP, Garden House, is tremendous listen. The orchestration, passion and tension builds and stretches like taffy, often to explosive ends. Wherever you listen to this record, you’ll feel like you’re outdoors. Plus, the sweetness of vocalist Dillon Rairdin’s voice is its own delight.

Garden House is proof that you can accomplish a lot with a little.

Slimephone Surveillance — Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops

Greg Wheeler and the Poly Mall Cops' second LP takes everything that the band's debut Manic Fever did and pumps it up to 11. The overall theme of evil tech plays well in the cultural moment, and the band has never sounded sharper. "Slimephone (You Can't Hide)," "Violent Hues," "Animal" and record closer "Your Quiet Charm" are album highlights.

Nothing Sticks — Pictoria Vark

Pictoria Vark may believe that Nothing Sticks, but her music is built to last. Three years following the release of her beloved indie debut The Parts I Dread, Grinnell College alum Pictoria Vark returned with her sophomore album in March.

Like TPID, earnestness shines throughout the new record. It’s as human as music gets. It’s difficult not to be gripped (and get emotional) while listening to tracks like “Where It Began” and “I Sing What I See,” once you’re locked in on Victoria’s bass and vocals. Highlights of the album include “San Diego,” “I Pushed It Down,” “Sara” and “Make Me A Sword” (plus its music video).

Memo For A Friend — Dearborn

Dearborn doesn’t play it safe with this one.

Wiggly soundscapes and rockin’ guitars decorate the start of Iowa City four-piece Dearborn’s 2025 EP, Memo For A Friend. The project’s first three songs are soft and curious, pairing acoustic strumming with wandering swells in the background. But, just when you think you get what Dearborn’s about, “yeuw” pops out of nowhere. It's an experimental, glitch-heavy, electronic track that will stay with you long after you’ve experienced it. Many in Iowa City are already on the Dearborn train, and we suggest you board ASAP.

For fans of HOMESHAKE, A Day To Remember and YUNGBLUD Dearborn is worth a listen.

The Wolf & The Walrus by Teller Bank$, with producer Ed Glorious

Iowa’s most prolific underground hip-hop artist remained a threat in 2025, spending much of the year on the road where he performed to sold-out crowds as support for McKinley Dixon.

Bank$ teamed back up with longtime collaborator Ed Glorious for his fourth of four big projects in 2025, The Wolf & The Walrus. The album is a tale of brutality, revenge and twisted irony, and strips today’s topics down to their animal truths. Decide for yourself whether you’re The Walrus or The M*****f***ing Wolf.

For raw rapability, listen to “The Wolf,” “Momma Oye” and “Trailing,” or, for that special Ed Glorious street-soul sound, tap into “Hoodoo Miracles,” “Smoke & Mirrors” and “Make It.”

Three Day Weekend — Derry & The Dirty Dishes

Children's music isn't regularly on our radar at Studio One, but Derek Muse Lambert's project Derry & The Dirty Dishes was just too much fun not to embrace! From songs about cats stealing wives to children all jacked up on sugar hijacking mom's van, it's a ridiculous good time.

Imagine if Weezer teamed up with Neutral Milk Hotel and decided to make a children's album — that's kind of what's brought to the table here.

Slow Burn — Lady Revel

Lady Revel’s sophomore record Slow Burn is sapphic-coded indie rock at its best. The Des Moines six-piece combines elements of '80s new wave and 2000s alt-pop with the straightforward, confessional lyrics of bandleaders Sara Wodka and Jasey Rebarcak.

During their interview with Studio One, Wodka and Rebarcak explained the period of tremendous personal change that made way for this album, and tracks like “Millennial Dirtbag” and “Trust Myself” really highlight their coming-of-age growing pains. This record’s perfect for pretending you’re in a Y2K rom-com with a happy ending.

Time's Up — BOOTCAMP

BOOTCAMP keeps getting better and better. Time's Up is fast, angry and in your face, which is everything you would want from a good punk record.

“September 11th” and “Freak Show” are bound to get the moshing started. Just make sure you don’t get kicked in the face.

Persimmon — Abbie Sawyer

Persimmon is a lovely 12 song offering from Abbie Sawyer and brings the good vibes in spades. “Empty Drawer” and the title track bring forth a sense of whimsy, and along with expert production are some of Sawyer's best work to date. Put this on the next time you go on an outdoor adventure or road trip.

Flux 4D — Sun Centauri

One of the most unique and outstanding acts in Iowa right now is Iowa City duo Sun Centauri, comprised of vocalist Alyx Rush and producer Jim Swim. Their debut EP, Flux 4D, is unlike any other — think Frank Ocean or early The Weeknd vocals over atmospheric space ambient soundscapes. Flux4D is only 14 minutes long, but jam-packed with immaculate vibes and masterful musicianship.

This record’s perfect for a late-night drive, gazing at the stars and pondering what is really out there.

Mr. Ring a Bell — Faze10

Looking for a young rapper to pin all your hopes and dreams on?

Faze10, a twenty-something artist born and raised in Des Moines, could be your greatest hope. You can’t teach cool, but Faze10 has found a way to bottle cool up and dispense it across nearly 20 tracks for his best full-length effort to date.

Mr. Ring a Bell delivers some of the most hyped-up hip-pop tracks of the year, including “Isiserettes” (named after Des Moines’s premiere young adult drum corps, The Isiserettes), “10” and “Marlo Stanfield.”

Driftwood — Weary Ramblers

Des Moines superduo Weary Ramblers’ sophomore album Driftwood has all the makings of a contemporary indie folk classic: whole-hearted, strings-y optimism, a few moments of bluegrass-twinged melancholy and even a couple appearances from legendary mandolinist Sam Bush.

The musical chemistry between Iowans Kathryn Severing Fox and Chad Elliott is undeniable — Driftwood's instrumentation and vocal harmonies are tight and precise, but sound effortless and carefree, like sunshine peeking through the windows of your quaint country home. In just a couple years’ time, Weary Ramblers have postured themselves as one of the premier acts in Iowa’s rich folk music scene.

Reflections on Primitive Action — Mr. Softheart

Reflections on Primitive Action is like driving down the highway in the middle night with no one else around. The album offers distinct imagery with razor sharp production, and is a truly unique offering from the Iowa group.

You can easily imagine Mr. Softheart on the same bill as groups like Nation of Language or Automatic. If this is a taste of what's to come next, consider us excited.

Yearn 2 Cleanse — Penny Peach

Iowa City's Penny Peach released this EP of acoustic songs back in May. It's a truly distinctive offering bouncing between Bikini Kill vibes and alt-country. The EP is a fun listen and a good reminder of how much Penny Peach rocks. Tracks like "rabbit hole" and "hero" are must listens with poignant lyrics.

Here's hoping that 2026 brings a new Penny Peach LP!