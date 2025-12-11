The best albums of 2025

2025 was full of amazing releases from old favorites and rising talent. If you're looking to discover new music or a reminder of what 2025 brought to the table, you've come to the right place.

The majority of the music here you'll find listening to Studio One — but not all, and that's ok! It's all about discovery! After you've checked out our picks, let us know your favorite album of the year.

Bleeds — Wednesday

Recommended by Tony Dehner

Bleeds is the sixth album from Wednesday, and it not only proves that indie rock and American sounds can coexist on the same record, but that the two styles might have more in common than you’d think at first listen. The unifying factor is lead singer Karly Hartzman, who’s equally at home in both of the genres that are core to Wednesday's sound.

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party — Hayley Williams

Recommended by Cece Mitchell

At the shockingly young age of 15, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams entered a 20-year contract with Atlantic Records. Now, finally free from that commitment, Williams started her own label, Post Atlantic, and has now released her best solo album yet, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

This album deserved all the attention it received. On new discovery platforms like TikTok, fans obsessed over the brilliant wordplay that gave insight into decades of Paramore drama. Ego Death doesn’t stick to one certain genre, nor does it try to entirely distance itself from the sound that made Williams a household name — it’s Williams at her best and a great listen for pop culture fans and music buffs alike.

Getting Killed — Geese

Recommended by Mark Simmet

Listening to Getting Killed by Geese, I often thought this sounded like an American mutation of Radiohead. I also thought of frontman Cameron Winter's solo record from late last year, which offers an interesting comparison.

From the cover image of a trumpet-blowing angel of the apocalypse to the songs inside that you don't have to think about, this is the album we needed in 2025. For me, it just feels good to listen to this record!

Moisturizer — Wet Leg

Recommended by Tressa Glass

Wet Leg’s second album, Moisturizer, shows their increased maturity and experience as a band while managing to retain their weirdness, wit and attitude. The band explores deeper emotional territory on this offering, with themes like lust, love and angst. The hooks couldn’t be catchier and the guitars couldn’t punch harder.

To quote Mean Girls, which is one of the band’s favorite movies, “One time Wet Leg punched me in the face. It was awesome.”

Thee Black Boltz — Tunde Adebimpe

Recommended by Nick Brunner

While I'll be waiting patiently for new music by TV On the Radio, Thee Black Boltz is proof that the band's vocalist is perfectly capable of making a satisfying record all on his own. This collection of songs is lean and energetic. It's a solid rock record mixing some sonic experiments with passages I'd call wildly traditional.

Different Talking — Frankie Cosmos

Recommended by Lucius Pham

Different Talking is an album for every mood.

NYC indie staple Greta Kline, known professionally as Frankie Cosmos, released her sixth studio album this year. Cosmos’ even-tempered vocals are accompanied by a band fully locked-in on the childlike minimalist sound we’ve come to love from Frankie. Some of my favorites from the album include “One of Each,” “Bitch Heart” and “Life Back.”

Are you feeling the crushing weight of aging? Commiserate with “One! Grey! Hair!”

If you're harboring some animosity towards an ex, try “Vanity.”

Never Enough — Turnstile

Recommended by Anthony Scanga

Turnstile had an incredible year. Never Enough did the impossible, which was match (if not top) the success of 2021's Glow On. Combining elements of hardcore punk, '80s synths, brass, epic sing-a-longs and huge guitars, Turnstile broke through. They proved that new rock bands still matter and outsider music can garner mainstream appeal.

Pain To Power — Maruja

Recommended by Sean McClain

Having released six EPs since their inception in 2016, Maruja hit their debut album out of the park with the September release of Pain to Power. Blending their signature styles of post-rock, punk, and jazz fusion, Maruja create an atmosphere of controlled and focused chaos while pleading with the listener to recognize oneself, as well as the state of the world, in 2025.

I Believe In You, My Honeydew — Josh Ritter

Recommended by Tony Dehner

For his latest record, I Believe In You, My Honeydew, Josh Ritter decided to directly address “Honeydew,” the name he chose to give his creative muse. The result is equally reassuring and unsettling, as he manages to be super relatable and utterly weird at the same time. Both are essential to the Josh Ritter experience.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS — Bad Bunny

Recommended by Cece Mitchell

Bad Bunny’s magnum opus DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is a fun backyard party, and everyone’s invited. The album celebrates the sunshine of Puerto Rico’s rich musical and social history, and reggaeton and plena beats support both nostalgic and energetic lyrics.

The spirit of the album can be summed up in the opening of the title track, which translates to: “Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan / Enjoying all those things that those who leave miss / Enjoying those types of nights that don’t happen anymore / That are no longer given.”

Spanish literacy is not necessary to enjoy this brilliant slice of Puerto Rican culture.

It’ll be exciting to see how these tracks translate to the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show; I think it has the potential to be one of the best shows yet.

West End Girl — Lily Allen

Recommended by Tressa Glass

Lily Allen went through a divorce with Stranger Things actor David Harbor, and this album tells us all about it. It’s a brutally sincere album that documents betrayal, heartbreak and recovery. Allen has always had a talent for blending heavy subject matters with catchy melodies and experimental electronic production. She knocked it out of the park on West End Girl.

Tron: Ares — Nine Inch Nails

Recommended by Nick Brunner

Rarely does a film soundtrack feel like an event, but when Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are involved, I take notice. They pay homage to the film franchise's prior composers, incorporating sonic cues from the playbooks of both Daft Punk and Wendy Carlos — all while creating an original concept that carries the sound of the films forward. The icing on the cake for me is that TRON: Ares is an official NIN record, where previous soundtracks had been under Reznor and Ross.

Showbiz! — MIKE

Recommended by Lucius Pham

MIKE put out two spectacular and distinct albums in 2025. Pinball II, which is he and producer Tony Seltzer’s second collab following their 2024 project Pinball, brought the thunder with hard-hitting beats for the function. But, Showbiz!, his first release of the year, is much more cerebral.

Soul music and history fuse on exquisite tracks like “Then we could be free…,” “Watered down,” “Pieces Of A Dream” and “Lost Scribe,” and showcase one of today’s cleverest hip-hop storytellers. It also looks like MIKE (under his moniker dj blackpower) had a lot to do with the post-production of Showbiz, too.

There’s even a standout single that describes MIKE’s high-flying career in no uncertain terms: “Artist of the Century.” You may recognize some tracks, like "man in the mirror," from MIKE's lengthy Tiny Desk back in August.

Luster — Maria Somerville

Recommended by Anthony Scanga

Luster by Maria Somerville is a beautiful record. We may not play her music on Studio One, but this album remains enchanting and very relaxing. Her voice is so soothing and the music is reminiscent of some of the best ambient records of all time (think Brian Eno or certain Aphex Twins). The song "Garden" in particular hits me in the feels whenever I listen to it. The bassline and Somerville's voice go so perfectly together. If you enjoy music to relax to, give Luster a listen.

Sounds Like... — Florry

Recommended by Sean McClain

Philadelphia has been one of the most important music scenes in the country over the last 20 years. Starting with the origin days of The War on Drugs, Dr., Dog, Kurt Vile and continuing with Alex G, The Districts and Mannequin Pussy, it's been a rich round for musician development.

Now enter Florry, the 7-piece alt-country/indie rock outfit. On the band's third album, Sounds Like…, it feels like Florry truly finds their groove with a cocktail of electric, acoustic, and slide guitar variation, harmonica and rhythm. That's all mixed with Francie Medosch’s quivering, vulnerable and observant vocals.

The band also brought their energetic and free-spirited live set to xBk in Des Moines in November.