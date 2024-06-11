PHOTOS: Capital City Pride holds 2024 PrideFest in Des Moines

Anthony Scanga

Local artists performed to crowds across two stages. Acts included Sarah Tonin, who brought a fresh taste of the Des Moines music scene, and energetic performances by local drag performers, including the Saddle Gurls show cast and the queens of The Garden.

National acts also graced the festival, including several alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Shea Coulee, known for her charisma and lip-sync prowess, wowed the crowd and Gottmik brought her electrifying DJ set to the stage on Saturday, closing out the second night of the weekend-long fest.

Monét X Change had everyone on their feet and Rebecca Black sang her mega-hit “Friday” on Friday night.

Even pets got in on the excitement this year with a pet parade and plenty of adorable dogs sporting rainbow outfits and colors.

Local businesses set up a variety of vibrant booths, offering services and support to the LGBTQ community. Artists displayed their creations, including paintings, sculptures and jewelry, adding creative flair to the festivities.

Beyond the glitter and glam, Capitol City PrideFest fostered a sense of belonging for those who attended.