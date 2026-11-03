2026 Election News and Updates

Tuesday, Nov. 3 is election day and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Iowans can register to vote or make changes to their voter registration at their early voting site or at their polling place .

All voters need to show an accepted ID to vote. For most people, that’s an Iowa driver’s license or state ID. Voters who moved recently or need to register to vote may also need to show proof of residence, such as a utility bill.

If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. today, when polls close. Check the absentee ballot tracker to make sure it was received.