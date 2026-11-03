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2026 Election News and Updates
Follow the latest news from the 2026 Iowa elections. IPR reporters cover the late-breaking news, results and analysis from the races for Iowa House, Iowa Senate and Iowa's congressional districts.
Iowa's Top Elected Offices
- Governor: Republican Zach Lahn vs. Democrat Rob Sand
- Attorney General: Republican Brenna Bird vs. Democrat Nate Willems
- Secretary of State: Republican Paul Pate vs. Democrat Ryan Peterman
- State Treasurer: Republican Roby Smith vs. Democrat John Norwood
- Auditor: Republican Chris Cournoyer vs. Democrat Taylor Wettach
- Secretary of Agriculture: Republican Mike Naig vs. Democrat Chris Jones
- Iowa Senate Races
- Iowa House Races
Iowa’s U.S. Congressional Races
- U.S. Senate: Republican Ashley Hinson vs. Democrat Josh Turek
- District 1: Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks vs. Democrat Christina Bohannan
- District 2: Republican Joe Mitchell vs. Democrat Lindsay James
- District 3: Republican Rep. Zach Nunn vs. Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott
- District 4: Republican Chris McGowan vs. Democrat Dave Dawson
IPR News
Today is Election Day. Here’s what you need to know to vote in Iowa
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Tuesday, Nov. 3 is election day and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Iowans can register to vote or make changes to their voter registration at their early voting site or at their polling place.
All voters need to show an accepted ID to vote. For most people, that’s an Iowa driver’s license or state ID. Voters who moved recently or need to register to vote may also need to show proof of residence, such as a utility bill.
If you are voting by mail, your ballot must be received by your county auditor by 8 p.m. today, when polls close. Check the absentee ballot tracker to make sure it was received.