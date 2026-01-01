Eliza Billingham

Eliza BillinghamEastern Iowa Reporter
Expertise: Behavioral health, housing, development, religion and soccer.
Education: Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University; Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Ancient Languages from Wheaton College.
Favorite Iowa Destination: Biking the Hoover Nature Trail.
Experience:
- Selected as a 2023 public health fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, where she produced a multimedia package profiling an illegal Christian addiction rehabilitation center outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
- Earned PMJA recognition for interviewing an ER nurse who's advocating for amputees to join the military.
- Honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and AAN Publishers for profile and environmental writing.
- Served as an assistant to reporter Emily Hanford to produce bonus episodes of APM's award-winning podcast Sold A Story.
- Reported on regional rent crises, city council, agriculture and other topics for Spokane Public Radio.