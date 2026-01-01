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Eliza Billingham is Iowa Public Radio's eastern Iowa reporter. 7/9/2026 Photo by John Pemble

Eliza Billingham

Eastern Iowa Reporter
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Expertise: Behavioral health, housing, development, religion and soccer.

Education: Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University; Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Ancient Languages from Wheaton College.

Favorite Iowa Destination: Biking the Hoover Nature Trail.

Experience:

  • Selected as a 2023 public health fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, where she produced a multimedia package profiling an illegal Christian addiction rehabilitation center outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
  • Earned PMJA recognition for interviewing an ER nurse who's advocating for amputees to join the military.
  • Honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and AAN Publishers for profile and environmental writing.
  • Served as an assistant to reporter Emily Hanford to produce bonus episodes of APM's award-winning podcast Sold A Story.
  • Reported on regional rent crises, city council, agriculture and other topics for Spokane Public Radio.