Iowa’s 4th District is a Republican stronghold where turnout could shape statewide races

Republican Chris McGowan is favored to win the race in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District — the state’s most conservative House seat. But Democrat Dave Dawson is trying take the district in a different direction. A strong showing for either candidate could boost other competitive statewide contests.

Fewer than 10 people attended Dawon's town hall at the Orange City Library this October. It was his 43rd town hall. He’s hit all 36 counties in the district and is pushing to make another dozen stops before Election Day.

“I really think that Washington, D.C., is broken and we have a lot of things to try and fix that and bring balance and accountability back,” Dawson said.

Dawson is attempting to flip a deep-red district that stretches across western Iowa and east to Ames and Marshalltown. The seat is open because Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra ran for governor, though he lost the Republican primary.

In an interview after the campaign event, Dawson highlighted his experience prosecuting child-abuse cases and serving two terms in the Iowa Legislature.

“And the four years I served in the Iowa House were actually to listen to constituents, try and solve problems, and move forward in a way that works best for everyone, and not just being a hard partisan and agreeing with whatever my party said I needed to do, or whatever my donors said I needed to do,” Dawson said.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Democrat Dave Dawson speaks to a small group at the Orange City Public Library on Oct. 10.

Dawson is in an uphill race as Republicans outnumber Democrats in the 4th District by more than two to one among active registered voters.

His Republican opponent, McGowan, also has a big financial advantage. At the end of September, McGowan had about $445,000 in campaign cash, compared to Dawson’s $64,000.

For McGowan, getting Republicans to show up at the polls could do more than secure his own seat.

At a September rally in Council Bluffs with Vice President JD Vance, he urged voters to help elect Zach Lahn for governor and other Republicans on the ballot. McGowan said he doesn't believe polling that shows Democrats running neck and neck with, or leading, Republicans in races for the U.S. Senate or governor.

Grant Gerlock / Iowa Public Radio Republican Chris McGowan, who is running in the 4th Congressional District, addresses voters at a GOP rally headlined by Vice President JD Vance on Sept. 18, 2026.

“Donald Trump carried Iowa by more than 13 [percentage points] — ignore the polls, let’s get out and vote,” McGowan said. “What we’re going to do, and especially in Iowa 4, we’re going to turn out to make sure the rest of the state carries Zach Lahn to victory.”

McGowan led the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and the Siouxland Initiative. He said his top priority is tackling the national debt.

“And I fully recognize that will make me unpopular with lots of people. ‘No, Chris, we need more money for this program, and we need more dollars for that program.’ Folks, we’re $40 trillion in debt,” McGowan said.

Morningside University political science professor Patrick McKinlay said voters have their own financial worries.

“I'm guessing that they're hearing it at every truck stop and every cafe they go into,” McKinlay said.

Fuel prices top the list of concerns, plus the farm economy and access to health care. McKinlay said the candidates also need the support of independents. They outnumber registered Democrats in the district.

“It's pretty noticeable that most candidates are trying to lean into their bipartisan credentials,” McKinlay said. “There's a lot of non-affiliated voters — you have to reach beyond your base to have assurance of being at the top of the ticket.”

As they compete for support, Dawson and McGowan have pledged to keep the race civil. They reinforced that message during their debate on Iowa PBS.

Photos courtesy of Iowa PBS Democrat Dave Dawson and Republican Chris McGowan took part in a live televised debate with Iowa PBS on Oct. 14.

“We're focused on policy and not personalities, and I hope that our families, both of our families, can look at the race that we've won or that we've run and take pride in the way that we have conducted ourselves,” McGowan said.

McKinlay said voters would rather hear that than personal attacks. Even in a Republican stronghold, he said the outcome isn’t settled until Election Day.

“It’s up to the voters to make their decision about where they turn out and how enthusiastic they are for different races,” McKinlay said.

And how voters turn out in the 4th Congressional District could help decide more than a seat in Congress.

Early voting has started. Election Day is Nov. 3.