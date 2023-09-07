-
The hearing over Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed carbon capture pipeline is changing gears with company leaders taking questions about the project.
It was the first day of testimony before the Iowa Utilities Board, which will decide whether to approve the pipeline route and Summit’s use of eminent domain.
Capturing carbon is considered to be a key factor in eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, but the transport of hazardous materials raises safety concerns.
Federal pipeline regulators held meetings in Des Moines to hear safety concerns from industry experts and opponents of proposed carbon sequestration pipelines.
Three companies are proposing pipelines across the Midwest that would carry carbon dioxide captured from ethanol plants to underground sequestration sites. The plan is to inject the CO2 deep into rock formations under Illinois and North Dakota, but some landowners are pushing back.
Three companies want to capture carbon dioxide from Midwestern ethanol plants, transport it by pipeline and store it underground. Many in the ethanol industry claim it’s essential to the industry’s survival. Environmentalists and even farmers argue the pipelines are a boon for the industry — not a real solution for climate change.
The Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would ban the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines unless 90% of the route is first acquired through voluntary land sales.
The federal piece of legislation expands tax credits available for companies that capture and store carbon underground. But, Iowa environmental organizations say it’s a step back in the fight against climate change.