A look at legislative action from Iowa's neighboring states
Strained budgets, tax reform and the trickle down from changing federal policy are a few of the themes surrounding Midwestern state legislatures this year.
We take an intermission from Iowa's state legislature to see what the biggest issues have been in the statehouses of our six neighboring states this year.
Host Ben Kieffer talks with journalists who have been covering the legislative sessions for Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
- Clay Masters, senior politics reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
- Makenzie Huber, reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
- Peter Hancock, statehouse reporter, Capitol News Illinois
- Brian Beach, reporter, Nebraska Public Media
- Anya van Wagtendonk, state capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio