River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
A look at legislative action from Iowa's neighboring states

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Strained budgets, tax reform and the trickle down from changing federal policy are a few of the themes surrounding Midwestern state legislatures this year.

We take an intermission from Iowa's state legislature to see what the biggest issues have been in the statehouses of our six neighboring states this year.

Host Ben Kieffer talks with journalists who have been covering the legislative sessions for Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Guests:

  • Jason Rosenbaum, politics correspondent, St. Louis Public Radio
  • Clay Masters, senior politics reporter, Minnesota Public Radio
  • Makenzie Huber, reporter, South Dakota Searchlight
  • Peter Hancock, statehouse reporter, Capitol News Illinois
  • Brian Beach, reporter, Nebraska Public Media
  • Anya van Wagtendonk, state capitol reporter, Wisconsin Public Radio
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
