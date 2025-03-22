What you need to know about bird flu

Regarding bird flu, the nation's health secretary has suggested "letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds, and preserve the birds, that are immune to it.” Iowa State Poultry Extension vet Dr. Yuko Sato reacts to this proposal, and discusses other bird flu concerns, like the safety of egg consumption.

Robin Opsahl of Iowa Capital Dispatch discusses bills moving through the statehouse this week, including one concerning cell phones in classrooms. IPR’s Rachel Cramer shares the latest on the Carbon Summit pipeline. State climatologist Justin Glissan takes a look at crop planting conditions.

And the RAGBRAI dream team appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with guest host Andy Cohen. The director and a member of the team talk about the experience, before we groove into the weekend with Studio One's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

