2022 Election

-
Los demócratas que compiten por el Senado de EE.UU. debaten sus diferencias sobre la atención sanitaria y los préstamos estudiantilesLos tres demócratas que compiten por la nominación al Senado de Estados Unidos se reunieron en su segundo debate de la campaña de primarias el jueves por la noche y expusieron sus puntos de vista sobre la defensa del derecho al aborto y la respuesta a los tiroteos masivos.
-
The Democratic candidates in the U.S. Senate primary met for another debate Thursday night, where they discussed issues ranging from abortion to student loan debt.
-
Scott County supervisor candidates will participate in a bilingual forum for the first time this weekend in Davenport. Organizers said it’s part of a larger effort to keep Spanish-speakers informed during election season.
-
Los habitantes de Iowa pueden votar anticipadamente a partir del miércoles 18 de mayo. Esto es lo que debe saberLos habitantes de Iowa pueden votar en las elecciones primarias republicanas o demócratas de esta primavera para el Senado de los Estados Unidos y otras elecciones federales, estatales y locales.
-
Iowa’s early voting period now begins 20 days before Primary Election Day. For this year's primary elections, that is Wednesday, May 18. Here’s how to vote early under the new rules.
-
U.S. Senate candidate Glenn Hurst says Democrats shouldn't nominate another centrist candidate if they want to winIPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters sits down with another one of the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates for a conversation about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, climate change policies and connecting with rural voters.
-
Los habitantes de Iowa que se registren para votar y seleccionen una afiliación partidista de republicano o demócrata podrán votar en las elecciones primarias de esta primavera.
-
U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer says Democrats have the right policies and it's about getting them in front of votersIPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters sits down with another one of the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates for a conversation about federal college loan forgiveness, climate change and connecting with rural voters.
-
U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken says he's running again because he thinks his expertise is needed to defend democracyIPR Morning Edition host Clay Masters sits down with one of the Democratic U.S. Senate candidates for a conversation about federal college loan forgiveness, climate change and connecting with rural voters.
-
Hear about the human cost of avian flu mass kills and the future of third parties in Iowa.