© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sandy Boyd's legacy in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published December 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The longest-serving state attorney general and treasurer in the nation serve in Iowa but will end their four decades in office in January after losing their reelection campaigns.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with outgoing Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald about his time in office and what went wrong for Democrats this fall, losing all but one statewide race. Kieffer spoke with outgoing Attorney General Tom Miller in an earlier episode.

Later in the hour, we remember former University of Iowa President Sandy Boyd, who died earlier this month. Boyd served in the office during a tumultuous time on campus and had a major impact on the school and the state. His longtime friend and colleague, Bill Hines, spoke with Kieffer about Boyd's legacy.

Guests:

  • Michael Fitzgerald, Iowa state treasurer
  • Bill Hines, Joseph F. Rosenfield Professor and Dean Emeritus at the University of Iowa College of Law
Tags
River to River Politics2022 Election
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content