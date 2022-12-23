Sandy Boyd's legacy in Iowa

The longest-serving state attorney general and treasurer in the nation serve in Iowa but will end their four decades in office in January after losing their reelection campaigns.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with outgoing Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald about his time in office and what went wrong for Democrats this fall, losing all but one statewide race. Kieffer spoke with outgoing Attorney General Tom Miller in an earlier episode.

Later in the hour, we remember former University of Iowa President Sandy Boyd, who died earlier this month. Boyd served in the office during a tumultuous time on campus and had a major impact on the school and the state. His longtime friend and colleague, Bill Hines, spoke with Kieffer about Boyd's legacy.

Guests:

