River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Examining the politics of a potential rail strike

Published December 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The U.S. Senate has advanced a bill to protect same sex marriage, and Iowa’s Republican Senators split their votes.

On this politics day episode of River to River, political scientists Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Rachel Caufield of Drake University discuss the impetus behind the bill and its potential consequences. They also discuss the future of the Iowa caucuses, the recent conviction of the leader of the Oath Keepers, and political leaders’ reactions to Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield | political science professor and department co-chair at Drake University
  • Chris Larimer | professor of political science at the University of Northern Iowa
2022 Election 2024 Election Insurrection Donald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Caitlin Troutman
