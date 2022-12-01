Examining the politics of a potential rail strike

The U.S. Senate has advanced a bill to protect same sex marriage, and Iowa’s Republican Senators split their votes.

On this politics day episode of River to River, political scientists Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa and Rachel Caufield of Drake University discuss the impetus behind the bill and its potential consequences. They also discuss the future of the Iowa caucuses, the recent conviction of the leader of the Oath Keepers, and political leaders’ reactions to Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes.

