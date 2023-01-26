© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Republicans use their majorities to quickly pass a school choice bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
After failing in two legislative sessions, a marathon debate ended in the passage of the Education Savings Account bill this week.

On this politics day edition of River to River, Iowa State University professor of political science Jim McCormick and Grinnell professor of politics and chair of policy studies Wayne Moyer discuss the bill and the unexpected speed at which it was passed.

McCormick and Moyer also discuss other national and global political news with host Ben Kieffer, including recent mass shootings, a Democratic challenger to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and updates on the war in Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Wayne Moyer, professor of politics and chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
