Republicans use their majorities to quickly pass a school choice bill

After failing in two legislative sessions, a marathon debate ended in the passage of the Education Savings Account bill this week.

On this politics day edition of River to River, Iowa State University professor of political science Jim McCormick and Grinnell professor of politics and chair of policy studies Wayne Moyer discuss the bill and the unexpected speed at which it was passed.

McCormick and Moyer also discuss other national and global political news with host Ben Kieffer, including recent mass shootings, a Democratic challenger to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and updates on the war in Ukraine.

