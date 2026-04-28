Proposal raising threshold for income tax increases clears House panel

An Iowa House panel advanced a proposal that would require lawmakers to reach a supermajority when raising certain taxes in the state. Under the proposed constitutional amendment, any income or corporate tax increases would need support from two-thirds of lawmakers in both the House and Senate.

The measure passed out of the Senate last year, which means Iowans could vote on this constitutional amendment in the November election if it passes the full House vote this session.

Tyler Raygor, a lobbyist with the conservative nonprofit Americans for Prosperity, said the proposal protects Iowans and businesses against “impulsive tax hikes.”

“We’re in strong support of this legislation,” Raygor said. “We think that it is a prudent safeguard against reckless spending and over taxation of Iowa.”

Those against the proposal, like Luke Elzinga with the Des Moines Area Religious Council, said it will make it harder for future legislators to raise revenue for welfare programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“If we see changes in our economy that leads more people to rely on public assistance programs from SNAP, it's going to be really important that we have all tools available for the state to address those needs,” Elzinga said.

Opponents also said the measure could lead to more increases in sales taxes, which would disproportionately affect low-income Iowans.