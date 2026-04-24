Vape, alternative nicotine tax passes Iowa Senate

Iowans could pay a new tax on vapes and alternative nicotine products under a bill (SF 2480) passed by the Senate.

Products like nicotine pouches or gum would be taxed at 5 cents per container, and vape products would be taxed at 5 cents per milliliter of nicotine. Up to $3 million of that revenue would go toward pediatric cancer research in the state. The remaining money would go toward funding Medicaid.

Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, voted for the proposal but said lawmakers need to focus on deterring people from using the products.

“The best way to do that is to raise the price of cigarettes and nicotine,” Quirmbach said. “This is a tiny step in the right direction, but we need to do so, so, so, very much more.”

If signed into law, the tax would take effect next year.

The House passed a separate bill Tuesday setting aside $3 million for pediatric cancer research each year. That bill doesn’t have a tax attached.