Bill changing food and health care assistance passes Iowa House

The Iowa House has passed a bill making several changes to public assistance programs.

Under the bill (SF 2422), the state would consider all household income in deciding eligibility for food assistance, while excluding the income of high school students. The bill seeks to eliminate retroactive Medicaid coverage, with some exceptions. It also would raise the income limit for employed Iowans with disabilities to qualify for Medicaid.

“I believe this bill puts Iowans first. It cracks down on fraud, and we help the most vulnerable among us here in this state,” said Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton, who managed the bill’s passage. “Lastly, it ensures that Iowa is not going to be a sanctuary state for waste, fraud and abuse.”

Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said it’s a harmful bill that would put up more barriers to accessing food and health care.

The bill doesn’t include an earlier proposal to restrict food assistance for pregnant women and babies based on their immigration status.