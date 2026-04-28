‘Right to repair’ farm equipment bill passes Iowa House

The Iowa House has passed a bill aimed at ensuring Iowans can repair their own farm equipment.

The bill (HF 2763) would require equipment manufacturers to make parts, software, documentation and tools available to farmers and independent repair shops for free or at a fair cost. It also says farmers own the data collected by their equipment and can decide what’s done with it.

Rep. Derek Wulf, R-Hudson, said farmers are being told they don’t have the right to repair the equipment they bought.

“Right to repair legislation is about drawing a line in the sand,” Wulf said. “It says, if you bought it, you own it. You have the right to fix it, modify it and keep it running without asking permission.”

Farm equipment manufacturers and dealers have argued that farmers can already access what they need to make repairs.

The bill passed 70-18, with bipartisan support and opposition. It now goes to the Senate.